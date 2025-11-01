Centre unveils Rs 233-crore Sohra tourism circuit in Meghalaya

Sohra (Meghalaya), Nov 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Saturday laid the foundation of the Rs 233-crore Integrated Development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit in Meghalaya, describing the initiative as "not just about building infrastructure, but about building futures." Scindia, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), who was joined by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, said the project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive and sustainable development under the PM-DevINE scheme, ensuring "no corner of the country is left behind." He said the project aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure, enhance visitor experience, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities in Sohra, once known as Cherrapunji, one of Meghalaya's most iconic destinations.

"The PM-DevINE initiative was launched to ensure that the pace of development reaches every corner of our nation. Today's foundation laying in Sohra is not just about constructing facilities, but about creating livelihoods and building futures," Scindia said at the event held at Kutmadan here.

Highlighting the government's focus on the Northeast, Scindia said budgetary support for the region has risen from Rs 36,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1 lakh crore today.

He said over Rs 50,000 crore has been spent on rural road and connectivity projects across the region, adding that the upcoming Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Expressway worth Rs 22,680 crore will pass close to Sohra, further boosting tourism and trade.

"Connectivity and tourism are the twin engines of development in the Northeast," he said, adding that the Sohra Tourism Circuit would serve as a model for responsible tourism and environmental balance.

The projects under the Sohra circuit include the development of Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Eco Park, Arwah and Mawsmai Cave precincts, Nohsngithiang Falls, Wah Kaba Falls, Shella Riverside, and the Wah Kaliar Canyon viewpoint.

"These world-class projects will give Sohra a new identity, not just as a tourist destination but as a benchmark for responsible tourism across the country," Scindia said.

Praising Meghalaya's community-based tourism model, he added, "Nowhere else in the world do nature, culture, and community coexist in such harmony as they do here in Meghalaya. This harmony is the foundation of its growth." The Union minister said the government of India's efforts go beyond tourism, extending to strengthening connectivity and infrastructure.

"We are strengthening the arteries of progress. When our roads are strong, when airports connect our people, and when tourism infrastructure is world-class, that is when development truly reaches every home," he said.

Applauding the Meghalaya government's vision, Scindia said, "The passion and dedication of the CM and his team are visible in every initiative taken in this state. Meghalaya is not waiting for the future, it is building it." Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, in his address, expressed gratitude to the PM and the Union minister for their vision and support towards Meghalaya's development.

He described the event as "historic and transformative" for Sohra and the state's tourism sector.

"This project is not just about developing one destination, it's about realising a vision to build world-class, sustainable tourist destinations across the country," the CM said.

Calling the Sohra Circuit a "game changer" for the state, Sangma said the initiative will transform infrastructure, boost local livelihoods, and elevate Meghalaya's image as a sustainable tourism hub.

"The number of tourists visiting Meghalaya is increasing every year, but our focus now is on improving the overall experience — from infrastructure to connectivity — so that visitors stay longer and engage more deeply with our communities," he said.

He also mentioned plans to improve accessibility through an upcoming airport project and proposed helicopter services between Shillong, Sohra, and other destinations.

"We are hopeful that all of this will come together to take Meghalaya's tourism sector to new heights," he added.

Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira said the shared goal is to make Sohra a destination where visitors "stay longer, explore deeper, and engage with local communities." He added that such initiatives are already creating jobs, empowering youth, and strengthening the local economy.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Dr. Shakil Ahammed delivered the welcome address, noting that with over 16 lakh annual visitors, Meghalaya must now diversify destinations and promote clean, responsible tourism.

"We have the cleanest villages and rivers, and we must now become the cleanest destination," he said. PTI JOP MNB