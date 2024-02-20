Centre, UP govt's effort to make all women self-reliant: Governor AnandibenPatel

Noida, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the Centre as well as the state government were making efforts to make all women self-reliant as she interacted with women handicraft workers and entrepreneurs here.

Advertisment

The governor made the remarks while attending the 'Saras Ajeevika Mela' (Saras Livelihood Fair) organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), being held at the Shilp Haat.

Patel also interacted with 'Didis' of various self-help groups (SHGs) from different states.

"In her interaction, the Governor said that it is the effort of the central and the state government to make all the women of the country self-reliant. In this series, Saras Livelihood Fairs are organized in all the states across the country," an official statement said.

Advertisment

The governor also stressed on the fair participants that it is time that no woman should sit idle but have their own employment, the statement added.

Exhibiting crafts of rural women SHGs from across India, the Saras Ajeevika Mela is being held in Noida for the fourth time from February 16 and will continue till March 4 at the Noida Haat in Sector 33A.

The fair features artifacts from over 400 rural women from 28 states, and includes items such as handicrafts, handloom and regional cuisines.

Among the fair highlights this time is the 'India Food Court', where a group of 80 housewives from 20 states across the country have set up stalls of famous regional dishes of their state, NIRDPR Assistant Director Chiranjilal Kataria said.

"From Rajasthani Cair Sagari Gatte vegetable to Bengal's fish curry, Telangana's chicken, Bihar's Litti Chokha, Punjab's mustard greens and maize roti, natural food products, Haryana's millet and jowar laddu biscuits, Karnataka and Jammu Kashmir's Dishes from all over India including dry fruits are available here," Kataria added. PTI KIS VN VN