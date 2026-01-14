Centre urges Andhra govt to adopt PPP model for healthcare expansion

Amaravati, Jan 14 (PTI) The Centre urged the Andhra Pradesh government to adopt a public-private partnership model to modernise its healthcare system.

In a letter to State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, the Ministry of Health highlighted that collaborating with the private sector is the fastest way to bridge gaps in medical demand and expand service delivery across the state.

“The Centre urged Andhra Pradesh to extensively adopt the PPP model to accelerate healthcare expansion and improve availability, quality, and efficiency of services,” said an official release on Wednesday.

The Ministry suggested implementing PPP in rural and semi-urban areas, focussing on nuclear medicine, mobile units, dental clinics, radiology services, and cancer day care centres.

It proposed an approach where private partners are engaged for 5 to 10 years.

The Centre noted that nuclear medicine facilities for cancer and neurological care remain inadequate in smaller towns, urging expansion of PET CT, SPECT, and radiotherapy access.

The union government flagged shortages at community health centres and suggested strengthening the primary level dental services statewide urgently.

On cancer care, the Ministry said PPP suits day care centres, aiming nationwide coverage by 2027-28, with fourteen centres sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh already. PTI MS ROH