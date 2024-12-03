Centre urges Delhi HC to allow release of funds for participation, training of sportspersons

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday urged the Delhi High Court to allow it to release funds to the national sports federations for preparation and participation of national sportspersons in international events and other activities associated with their training.

A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which heard the application in detail, said it would pass an order on the Centre's plea.

The court orally underscored the importance of India hosting Olympics in 2036.

"We can't allow Olympics 2036 to go. I am looking at India and at 2036. If we are getting Olympics in 2036 that would be a big thing. I am swayed by 2036 Olympics," remarked Chief Justice Manmohan.

The Central government said India had declared its intent to bid for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics before the International Olympic Committee.

"It is essential that National Sports Federations (NSF) are adequately supported to undertake their mandatory sporting activities to develop the sports, conduct training and sporting events for different age-groups, so that in the coming years adequate number of medal probable are available to substantially improve India’s medal tally," it said.

The Centre's application was opposed by petitioner and senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who said the 2036 Olympics was not dependent on these funds, and the Indian Olympics Association pitched for Olympics instead.

The Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and senior advocate Anil Soni.

After the bench said sportspersons should not suffer due to non-release of funds, Mehra said none had come claiming they were suffering.

"If government of India would have been championing, the Indian sports would have been somewhere else. The biggest obstructionist in this is the Central government," he said.

The government's application was filed in a petition by Mehra to ensure compliance with the National Sports Code by the NSFs.

"Allow disbursement of the funds to the NSFs for preparation and participation of Indian sportspersons in the international events, conduct of national championships, conduct of international events in India, conduct of coaching camps, engagement of coaches and other support staff, and for all activities associated with training and preparation and participation of athletes permissible under the scheme of assistance to NSFs through the committee constituted vide order dated dated April 25, 2023 of this court, for a period of two years or enactment of National Sports Governance Bill, whichever is earlier," the plea stated.

In April, 2023, the court appointed Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and former national hockey player M M Somaya to the committee constituted to oversee the disbursement of funds to the various sports federations for selecting Indian teams to represent the country in Asian Games held in China.

In June the same year, the high court permitted the Centre to release money to enable the participation of the Indian team in the Special Olympics World Games, 2023.

On June 3, 2022, the court passed an order directing the Centre that no money or assistance shall be provided to NSFs that were not functioning in compliance with the law concerning the administration of sports in the country.

The committee previously comprised the secretary of Department of Sports, director general of Sports Authority of India and the joint secretary of Department of Sports.

Mehra, in his petition, challenged the government decisions from October 2020 renewing recognition of several sports federations, despite the fact that they were not in compliance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. PTI SKV AMK