Centre urges states to prioritise protection of drinking water sources

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti has urged states and Union territories to give top priority to protecting drinking water sources and strengthening operations and maintenance (O&M) of rural schemes as the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) enters its next phase.

Speaking at a virtual workshop on 'Sustainability of Drinking Water' on Friday, Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (SBM-G and JJM), said "sustainability must be understood in a holistic way".

"Sustainability is not merely physical or financial but a comprehensive concept," he said, calling on states to make use of the amended MGNREGA guidelines for water conservation and to ensure both single-village schemes and multi-village schemes are properly maintained.

The workshop, organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) as part of the run-up to the Sujalam Bharat Summit in November, brought together over 300 participants, including state officials, district magistrates, sector experts and development partners. The summit will be chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil.

Archana Verma, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Water Mission, stressed that protecting water services requires protecting sources. "Every intervention must balance community needs with aquifer recharge, watershed management and conservation practices," she said.

Presentations during the workshop highlighted JJM's six-year journey, India's groundwater scenario, and district-level recharge planning.

States such as Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh shared experiences and best practices, while Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) described how JJM has improved water access in rural areas.