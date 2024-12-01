Centre using diplomatic channels for safety of Hindus in Bangladesh: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the central government is using its diplomatic channels to ensure safety of Hindus in Bangladesh as they have been facing atrocities in the neighbouring country.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government to provide security to Hindus, who are the neighbouring country’s largest religious minority.

“The events happening in Bangladesh are sad. The government of India has already reacted. It is the responsibility of the government of Bangladesh to ensure safety of the religious minority Hindus there,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Cachar district.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been using various diplomatic channels to ensure that the Bangladesh government provides security to the Hindus,” he added.

Sarma said prayers of the people of India are with the Hindus of Bangladesh, adding, “We all are concerned about the insecurity, harassment, and arrests they are facing there. But we believe that through the efforts of Modi ji, their security will be ensured.” The chief minister said strict vigil was being maintained along the state’s boundary with Bangladesh.

“We have noticed that those trying to enter India are not Hindus. You all know who are trying to come, I share the details on social media when they are held and pushed back,” Sarma added, referring to infiltration attempts along the border.

Sarma had been sharing names, photos and other details of Bangladeshis who made attempts to enter India illegally along the state’s border.

The attempts of these people, mostly belonging to the Muslim community, had been foiled by security forces and they were pushed back.

Over 160 such infiltrators have been apprehended and sent back since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country in August. PTI SSG SSG BDC