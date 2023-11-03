Centre using investigating agencies to settle 'political enmity': Raj CM

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the Central government of using central investigative agencies like ED and the Income Tax department to settle “political enmity”.

Advertisment

While talking to reporters during the nomination of Congress MLA Ramesh Meena in Sapotra, Gehlot said, “CBI, Income Tax and ED are important for the country. You (Centre) should use these agencies to catch criminals but instead, they are being used to settle political enmity.” “You are harassing political leaders across the country and toppling governments by intimidation. This is not fair," he said.

While addressing the 'Congress Guarantee Samvad' programme from Deeg, Gehlot said “fascist forces” are trying to destroy the democratic system.

“The act of toppling elected governments by the BJP is condemnable,” the chief minister said.

Advertisment

"Elected governments were toppled in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Madhya Pradesh but they could not succeed in Rajasthan, hence an atmosphere of fear is being created by misusing ED and Income Tax," he said.

Gehlot said in the last five years in Rajasthan, commendable work has been done in various fields including education and health. Due to this, today Rajasthan has become a topic of discussion across the country.

Today, every resident of the state is benefiting from the schemes of the Congress government and now they will again form their government in 2023 with seven new guarantees. PTI AG NB