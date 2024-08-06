Centre will continue to support welfare, security of all Indian fishermen: EAM to TN delegation

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met a Tamil Nadu government delegation in the national capital and conveyed to them that the Centre will continue to support livelihood, welfare and security of all Indian fishermen.

The delegation member included Tamil Nadu government minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and MPs Kanimozhi and A Raja.

"Met with another fishermen delegation led by Tamil Nadu Govt Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, MP @KanimozhiDMK and MP @dmk_raja today in Delhi. Assured them that GoI will continue to support livelihood, welfare and security of all Indian fishermen. Also sought cooperation of TN Govt in effectively dealing with outstanding issues related to fishing," Jaishankar posted on X.

He also shared some pictures of the meeting on the social media platform.