Centre will 'definitely' support Polavaram Project: Andhra BJP chief Purandeswari

Amaravati, Jun 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari on Monday said the NDA-led union government will 'definitely' extend support to Polavaram Project immediately after the state government asks for it.

Purandeswari made this observation while speaking to a vernacular news channel, and accused the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for its current state of affairs.

"Definitely, the Central government will extend its support immediately after the state government asks for it," she said.

Andhra Pradesh's NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, is led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the state BJP chief, the Central government 'has been extending its cooperation' to the project from the time it was declared a national project till now.

"Maybe, there is a delay in submitting the bills but once they are submitted, funds are released immediately. But the responsibility of submitting the bills to the Centre in the proper format falls on the state government," she said.

She alleged that the project didn't move forward during the previous YSRCP regime and that it showed the erstwhile government's dedication towards it.

Purandeswari said the mega irrigation project suffered serious damage in the past floods, such as the diaphragm wall and cofferdam getting affected.

On Monday, Naidu visited the project to take stock of the situation.

Polavaram Project is on river Godavari near Ramayyapeta village in Polavaram Mandalam of Eluru district, located about 34 km upstream of Kovvuru-Rajahmundry road-cum-rail bridge. It emerges from the last ranges of the Eastern Ghats at this location and enters the plains in the Godavari region.

According to the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), the multi-purpose irrigation project is intended to irrigate over 4. 3 lakh hectares of land and generate 960 MW of hydropower, along with the supply of drinking water to nearly 30 lakh people in 611 villages.

The mega project is also envisaged to divert 80 TMC water to the Krishna river basin.