Centre will extend all possible help to start Udgir milk scheme project in Maharashtra: Rupala

Latur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Centre will extend all possible help to restart the Udgir Milk Scheme Project in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, Union minister Parshottam Rupala said on Monday.

He said the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has been instructed to submit a report regarding the relaunch of this project in Latur district.

"Accordingly, a team of NDDB has inspected the project and collected the necessary information. As soon as the report is received, further action will be taken," Rupala added.

He said the resumption of the milk scheme project will help in the economic uplift of farmers.

"Considering the well-being of milk producers and small-scale farmers, all kinds of help will be provided by the Central government for the project," the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister added.

The Union minister gave this assurance during an interaction with entrepreneurs, cattle breeders, and farmers on the premises of the Udgir Government Milk Scheme Project.

He said the milk business will be a good source of income for farmers in the Latur district which experiences a drought-like situation every two to three years.

Rupala said the Narendra Modi government has launched various schemes for milk producers and animal husbandry farmers.

On the occasion, milk producers using new technology were felicitated by the Union minister with a cash prize and a trophy. PTI COR NSK