Centre will extend help for relief work in Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda

Shimla/Mandi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Centre will extend all help required for relief and rehabilitation operations underway in flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Friday after visiting the rain-affected areas of Mandi and Kullu.

Nadda said that 13 teams of NDRF and 17 helicopters have been provided to the state for relief and rescue operations in the inaccessible and snowbound areas.

Nadda said funds have been released for restoration works with Union Home Minister Amit Shah making provision for more. Separate allocation has bee made for repairing damaged roads and bridges, he said.

Nadda also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to visit the state and take stock of the situation.

Nadda visited the Panchvaktra Temples in Mandi, which were submerged due to flooding in Beas river, and the flood-hit Pandoh area near Mandi.

Nadda and his team also met the flood affected people at Bhuntar in Kullu district and also enquired about the situation in Manali, which witnessed unprecedented devastation.

The BJP chief was accompanied by Union minister Anurag Thakur, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal during the visit.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state, blocking roads and damaging property.

Earlier this week, Modi and Shah spoke to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and assured the central government's support to the state. So far, Rs 180 crore has been given to the state for relief work by the Centre.

As many as 91 persons have died due to rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till July 13.

Over 60,000 tourists have been evacuated so far in the state. Over 790 roads are blocked and 1,468 transformers and 963 water supply schemes are affected as per the state emergency operations centre. PTI BPL SKY SKY