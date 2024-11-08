Centre will firmly put forth its stand before SC on question of AMU's minority status: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The BJP said on Friday that the Centre will “firmly” put forth its stand on the question of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status when a new bench of the Supreme Court takes up the matter for hearing.

This came after the apex court deferred the question of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status to a new bench and overruled the 1967 judgement that said the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created by a central law.

“The central government, which is a party, will put forward its case very strongly. The Supreme Court, whose primary duty is to interpret the provisions of the Constitution, will do so,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters when about the development.

The BJP is a party that believes in the Constitution, he stressed.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X remarks of some of the political “stalwarts” who had opposed the granting of a minority tag to the Aligarh Muslim University during debates in Parliament in 1972.

“Here is a look at what some of the stalwarts had to say, during parliamentary debates, opposing granting of minority tag to AMU,” wrote on X, posting remarks of former Education Minister S Nural Hasan, then DMK MP CT Dhandapani and then Congress MP from Baramulla Syed Ahmed Aga. PTI PK RT