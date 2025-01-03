Centre will make all efforts to empower farmers: Chouhan

Nashik, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Central government will make all possible efforts to empower farmers.

Chouhan was addressing a 'Kisan Susamvad programme organised by Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) Krsihi Vijyan Kendra here.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various schemes are being implemented to empower farmers and make them capable," he said.

He said panchanamas of crops will be done using a satellite system at the panchayat and village levels so that the process is accurate and farmers will receive compensation by direct benefit transfer immediately.

Chouhan assured that fertilisers are being made available to farmers at reasonable rates, and the government is positive about offering the right price and market for exportable produce.

"Nashik district has a large number of grape cultivators. A meeting will be organised to discuss the issue of making foreign grape varieties available to farmers, and a positive decision will be taken," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, state Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate said, "The state agriculture department will give preference to the use of drones in future. The government will create an online portal and connect it to the revenue department so that the process of giving subsidies to farmers becomes easy." PTI COR ARU