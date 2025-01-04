Centre willing to offer only one solution to Naga political issue: Deputy CM Patton

Kohima, Jan 4 (PTI) Nagaland deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton, while emphasising that the Centre is willing to offer only one solution to the longstanding Naga political issue, on Saturday urged Naga underground factions and people to come together for a permanent resolution.

Addressing the 175th anniversary celebration of Lhisemia Thinuo, the amalgamation of different clans of Lhisemia Khel (sector) of Kohima village, Patton said, "The Centre, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is ready to give us a solution only if our Naga factions are united." Expressing concern over the existence of around 28 underground factions claiming to fight for a common Naga solution, the minister said, "Not every faction is engaged in negotiations with the Centre as some are involved in anti-social activities, including extortion and illegal taxation from the public." "It is sad to see that our political movement is broken into pieces with about 28 factions running parallel governments today, marred with illegal taxations and extortions, making life difficult for our Naga people and hindering any progressive and sustainable activities," he said.

Reiterating that he is not against any Naga factions genuinely negotiating with the Centre for a final solution, he pointed out that "many of the groups are either for extortions or for self-interest." The deputy CM wondered, "How can Naga people survive in this kind of situation?" He added that Naga society, both overground and underground, is "completely shattered and fragmented," noting that Nagas are at a crucial juncture.

"We need a strong and cohesive society for the growth and progress of the state," Patton said, adding that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has formed an opposition-less government, bringing all sixty elected MLAs together under one umbrella, irrespective of political party affiliations, with the aim to bring unity among Naga society and work towards a permanent solution to the protracted Naga political issue.

"Our adversaries may level all sorts of allegations against the opposition-less government, but it was done with greater objectives for good and not for misrule," he asserted.

The Centre has been holding political negotiations with the NSCN-IM since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in 1997 and also inked the Framework Agreement in 2015.

It also entered into parallel negotiations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs), composed of at least seven Naga factions, in 2017. They signed the Agreed Position in November 2017.

Negotiations between the Centre and Naga groups were declared to have concluded on October 30, 2019, by the then interlocutor and Governor of Nagaland, R N Ravi.

However, the persistent demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution, as well as the integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread across four states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland—and the neighboring country of Myanmar, has not been accepted by the Centre, thus delaying the final solution.

Nonetheless, the WC NNPGs have declared their acceptance of the solution and continue talks for the remaining demands. But, the final solution remains elusive.

The deputy CM appealed to everyone to spread the message of peace and unity among the Naga society, irrespective of tribe, clan, or region, for the progress and prosperity of the state and for the posterity. PTI NBS NBS MNB