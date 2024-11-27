Centre willing to support Mizoram to promote tourism: Union minister

Aizawl, Nov 27 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh said the Centre is always ready to assist Mizoram in promoting tourism, the BJP said in a statement on Wednesday.

During a meeting with BJP Mizoram unit general secretary Lalthangmawii in New Delhi on Tuesday, Singh noted that the northeastern states, including Mizoram, are rich in tourist destinations and have the potential to boost tourism, the statement added.

He added that the Centre is making efforts to promote tourism for sustainable growth and employment generation in the region.

"The Centre is willing and is ever ready to assist the northeastern states, including Mizoram, if the state governments submit proposals for good tourism projects," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Union Tourism Minister also said there is much to be done in Mizoram in terms of tourism promotion, even though many projects have been executed with the Centre's assistance.

Singh further assured the state BJP leader that there would be no problem in government funding if the Mizoram government cooperates and works concertedly with the Centre, the statement added. PTI CORR MNB