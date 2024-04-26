Centre withheld funds for Bengal, says Derek O'Brien countering PM Modi's claims

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday slammed the BJP for withholding funds for West Bengal and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false claims in his speeches. In a post on X hours after Modi addressed a rally in West Bengal's Malda, O'Brien shared infographics countering the claims made by the prime minister in his speeches, though it did not mention any particular speech.

"One of the easiest things to do! Fact Check a speech made by PM Narendra Modi...His six false claims. My six fact checks," he said.

Countering the claim that the BJP is working for development of West Bengal, O'Brien said, "BJP has withheld funds worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore under various heads for Bengal. Not paid wages to 59 lakh MNREGA workers for two years. Not released funds for 11 lakh Awas Yojana beneficiaries.'' According to the West Bengal government, the central funds due for the state includes Rs 9,330 crore under the PMAY, Rs 6,900 crore under MGNREGA, Rs 830 crore under the National Health Mission, Rs 770 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 350 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Rs 175 crore for the Mid Day Meal among other schemes. The total dues, including GST compensation, devolution, performance grant and others, is over Rs 1 lakh crore, according to the state government.

Countering the claim of employment generation, O'Brien said, "Between October and December 2023, the unemployment rate among those in the 20-24 age group touched 45 per cent. India's youth account for over 80 per cent of the unemployed workforce." One of the points in the infographic countered the claim that the West Bengal government is not allowing Ayushman Bharat to be implemented in the state. "Under Ayushman Bharat 40 per cent of the funds have to be borne by the states. Bengal has a better health insurance scheme, Swasthya Sathi. Rs 5 lakh cover, entire amount borne by state. Completely paperless, cashless. Parents of both spouses covered. Free treatment for all in Govt hospitals," he said. On the Sandeshkhali issue, the TMC leader said the West Bengal Police arrested the accused in 72 hours, while the BJP took no action against its MP who sexually assaulted women wrestlers. He also highlighted the Bilkis Bano case and mentioned the incidents of Hathras and Unnao in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

On the CAA, O'Brien said, "The Home Minister, Amit Shah while explaining the 'chronology' stated that CAA will be implemented with NRC which will have the power to selectively exclude citizens." Speaking at an election rally in West Bengal's Malda on Friday, Prime Minister Modi lambasted the TMC over the cancellation of around 26,000 jobs following a high court order and asserted that the youth of West Bengal have suffered due to the "cut-and-commission" culture of the party. He said the BJP government at the Centre is providing employment to youth in a transparent manner and mentioned Start Up India, Mudra Yojana, Kaushal Vikas Abhiyan as schemes empowering the youth. Modi accused the state government of stalling central schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

He also mentioned the Sandeshkhali incident, accusing the TMC of protecting the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan. PTI AO AS AS