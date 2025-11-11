Centre won't spare those responsible for Delhi blast, say MP CM, other state BJP leaders

Bhopal, Nov 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Centre will not spare those responsible for the Delhi blast, which claimed the lives of at least 12 persons.

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people, injuring 20 and gutting several vehicles.

CM Yadav instructed officials to maintain strict vigil in the state following the blast in the national capital.

"We have faith in our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the culprits (of the Delhi blast) will not be spared," he said.

Yadav visited the "situation room" at Mantralaya (state secretariat) and reviewed the law and order situation virtually by interacting with the district collectors.

Later, Yadav paid tributes to the persons killed in the Delhi blast by observing a two-minute silence at the Panch Sarpanch Mahasammelan at the Jamboori Maidan here.

Speaker Tomar called the incident as very tragic, and said it has shocked the entire nation.

"The central government has taken the matter seriously and Home Minister Shah, along with central investigating agencies, are conducting a thorough investigation," he said.

"With Modi ji as the prime minister, you can be sure that no culprit will escape...The PM has assured the nation, and results will be seen soon," he said.

Scindia said the PM Modi and home minister Shah have clearly stated that the culprits will not be spared.

The investigating agencies are working day and night, and strictest action will be taken against those responsible, he said.

Former Madhya Pradesh BJP president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma termed the incident as unfortunate, and lauded the central government and investigating agencies for the quick response.

He said that the entire network - from the intelligence agencies to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) - is engaged in investigating the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Katni, he said, "There are also people in our society who conspire against the country. But due to the vigilance of the central government and investigative agencies, such people were apprehended immediately." Under the leadership of the PM Modi, the security of the country is the top priority and no terrorist mentality will be tolerated, he said.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said those were killed in the blast were martyrs.

The entire country stands with them victims' families, he said.

Whoever is behind this should not escape, he said. PTI MAS COR NP