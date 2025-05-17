Centre working to ensure 'poverty-free' villages: Shivraj

Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) Asserting that the Centre is working to ensure 'poverty-free' villages, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday appealed to the people to take full benefits of all social welfare schemes.

Addressing an event in which 55,000 houses built across Assam under the PM Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) were handed over to the beneficiaries, Chouhan underlined the need for empowering women.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre was working to serve people rather than "grabbing power".

He said the government is focusing on ensuring 'poverty-free' villages, and the various welfare schemes will enable it.

Lauding Assam's progress in PMAY-G, Chouhan said that 3.76 lakh more houses will be built in the state under the scheme in the current financial year.

He also launched the 'Lakhimi Mistri' scheme, aimed at equipping women with masonry skills to enhance employment opportunities.

Chouhan also virtually inaugurated 21 knowledge centres built across the state under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

These centres have been set up with the objective of strengthening rural agricultural infrastructure and empowering farmers with timely access to resources and information.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Centre and reiterated the state government's commitment to empowering farmers, women and rural communities through sustainable growth in agriculture and other livelihood opportunities.

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass were also present at the function.