Centre working vigorously to make India self-reliant in defence sector: Union min

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) Union minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday asserted that the central government was working vigorously to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector.

Addressing a gathering at a function in Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here, Seth, the minister of state for defence, called upon the business fraternity of Jharkhand to participate in a three-day defence expo in Ranchi from September 19.

During the expo, entrepreneurs and industrialists will be made aware of essential defence materials required in the sector to motivate them to produce quality products in the field, the Ranchi MP said.

He also unveiled a poster launched by SCCI to promote Indian products under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Earlier, Seth inaugurated a photo gallery in the steel city. PTI BS ACD