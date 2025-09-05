Centre's 7-member team to visit disaster-hit Uttarakhand on Sep 8

Dehradun, Sep 5 (PTI) A seven-member inter-ministerial central team will visit the state on September 8 to take stock of the damage caused by a series of natural disasters this monsoon, an official said on Friday.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, who returned from Delhi on Friday, said a meeting will be held here the same day with the Centre's team, led by R Prasanna, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry.

The process for a Post-Disaster Need Assessment will be started soon to assess the actual damage caused by the disasters.

Suman said that so far this year, the state has received 574 mm of rain, which is the highest in the last few years.

The secretary said that the central team will be taken on a tour of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar, and Nainital districts.

A special package of Rs 5,702.15 crore has been requested from the central government to compensate for the damage and bolster infrastructure for the future, he said.

Suman also said that a proposal will soon be sent to the Centre for those whose livelihood has been affected due to the disaster. PTI DPT VN VN