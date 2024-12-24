Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revokes GRAP Stage-IV curbs

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a dip in pollution levels, according to an official order on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Tuesday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of classes, except those for 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Advertisment

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), responsible for strategising air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, said the curbs prescribed under stages I, II and III would remain in force.

Under Stage III, classes up to 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode. Parents and students have the option to choose online education, wherever available.

Advertisment

The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule.

Stage III also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles of BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages -- Stage I (poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (very poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (severe plus, AQI above 450).

Advertisment

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources lead to hazardous air quality in Delhi-NCR during winters.

Doctors say that breathing Delhi's polluted air is equivalent to smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day. Prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can exacerbate respiratory issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. PTI GVS GVS SZM SZM