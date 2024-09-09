Centre's air quality panel gets new chairperson

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) IAS Rajesh Verma on Monday took charge as the new full-time chairperson of the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), tasked with preparing strategies for air pollution reduction in Delhi-NCR.

Verma, a 1987-batch IAS officer, has been appointed for a period of three years. He succeeds M M Kutty who led the commission for three years.

Prior to his superannuation on August 31, Verma served as the Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu.

Verma brings with him to the commission over three and half decades of experience and expertise in public administration and governance, according to a statement. PTI GVS NB