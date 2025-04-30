Centre's caste census decision is victory of Rahul Gandhi, opposition: Cong leader Singhdeo

Bhopal, Apr 30 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singhdeo on Wednesday termed the central government's announcement to conduct a caste enumeration in the next census as the victory of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue consistently.

The government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs took this decision.

The Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc had made caste census a major poll plank in the previous elections, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi promising representation to people based on their population.

Talking to PTI on the Centre's decision, Singhdeo said, "Rahul ji had said that he will get it done. He also said that if the present government does not get it done, then we will get it done when we come to power. This should be considered a very big victory for the opposition in democracy." "This is a big victory of the thought, for which Rahul Gandhi took out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai," he added.

Those communities who were left behind in terms of social justice should be identified and the governments can then allocate budget on the basis of that, he said. PTI ADU NP