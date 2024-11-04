Centre's change of stand on K-Rail has exposed 'CPI(M)-BJP deal': Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI) The sudden change of mind of the union government on the controversial semi-high speed K-Rail project of the Kerala government has exposed the "secret deal" between CPI(M) and BJP, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran alleged on Monday.

Advertisment

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Sunday said in Thrissur that he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a recent meeting and asked him to address the environmental and technical issues in the K-Rail design so that the project can be taken forward.

The multi-crore project was almost shelved due to intense protest from opposition parties, environmentalists and the general public and denial of permission from the central government.

Sudhakaran said the statement of the Union Minister has revealed that the BJP is showing its 'gratitude' to the CPI(M) for 'awarding' the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat to them through a secret understanding.

Advertisment

He said Vaishnaw's statement that the project can be considered if technical and enviromental issues are solved, disregarding the sentiments of the common people, had shocked Kerala.

He said high-speed rail transport can be realised by renovation and modernisation of existing railway lines.

Instead of pressing for the development of existing railway infrastructure, the CPI(M)-led government conceived a project, which would result in eviction of several people and cause environmental hazards, only for corrupt deals, Sudhakaran alleged in a statement.

Advertisment

Any move to carry forward the project will face stiff resistance from the people, he added.

The K-Rail project, a pet scheme of the state government, planned to cover a 530-kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in four hours.

The opposition Congress and the BJP in Kerala have been protesting against the project, saying it will affect several families that will be displaced. PTI MVG ADB MVG 10/4/2024 ROH