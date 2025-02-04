Centre's claim of normalcy exposed by terror incidents in J&K: Tariq Hameed Karra

Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said the Centre's claim of normalcy here were exposed by the terror incidents taking place in the Union Territory from time to time.

"The claims of government of India about the security scenario here (in Kashmir) are not correct. The ground situation is contradictory to the claims of the government," Karra told reporters here.

"Not only in Kashmir, even in Jammu such (terror) incidents have taken place from time to time which has exposed the claims of the government," he added.

The Congress leader said the government should give up on its "incorrect narrative" that everything is fine in Kashmir and seriously ponder on how to come out of this situation.

"They should inform the nation about the true situation and how they propose to come out of it," he said.

Asked about the direction taken by the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir, Karra said, "Our aim was to keep the BJP out of power corridors and we have succeeded in that." PTI MIJ AS AS