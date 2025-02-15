Centre's delay in disbursing funds is holding up scheme benefits from reaching people: TN CM

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has been implementing the central schemes by releasing its share of funds on time but the delay caused by the Centre in disbursing its share to the state was retarding the prospects of the people in availing the benefits of the schemes, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

As a result of the Centre's delay, the benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes were not reaching the people on time, he said while addressing the fourth state-level review meeting of the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring (DISHA) Committee at the Secretariat here.

Later, in a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, “Our state government is providing its share of funds in a timely manner to implement the Central projects. We passed a resolution in today's #DISHA meeting that the Union Government should release funds properly for the welfare of even the last beneficiary.” At the meeting, Stalin said realising the role of the Dravidian model government in ensuring the people gained from central schemes, it released the state government's share without delay.

“I firmly assure you that this committee will insist on the immediate disbursal of funds,” he said.

The Centre was yet to provide Rs 2,118 crore which was due as wage arrears for the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “In 2023-24, we provided 59 days of work, more than the national average of 52 days. The workers were paid till November and thereafter, the Union Government has not paid their wages,” he said and reiterated his demand for immediate disbursal of the sum.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed the implementation of various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Rural Housing Scheme, National Agriculture Development Scheme, Drip Irrigation, Pradhan Mantri Mathru Vandana Yojana, and Unique Identity Card for Persons with Disabilities.

He said Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in India in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

A total of 3,43,958 houses out of 3,61,591 houses that were sanctioned for 2021-2022 have been constructed under the PM housing scheme and the work to construct the remaining units was currently underway. “I am proud to announce that this scheme is being implemented well under our rule,” Stalin said.

In 2023-24, a financial assistance of Rs 45.52 crore was provided to 1,51,674 pregnant women and in the current year, the assistance was being provided to mothers giving birth to their first child and second daughter too, he said.

