Centre's development projects will boost self-esteem of poor: PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre's development projects will boost the self-esteem of poor people and instil confidence in them, which is the real energy of Viksit Bharat.

At an event here, Modi handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries of EWS (economically weaker section) flats at Swabhiman Apartments in the Ashok Vihar area, describing them as symbols of self-respect, dignity, and new aspirations and dreams.

The prime minister inaugurated several key development projects in Delhi, including 1,675 flats for residents of JJ (jhuggi-jhopri) clusters and the World Trade Centre, ahead of the assembly elections due in February.

Addressing a gathering, the prime minister said in the last 10 years, his government has fulfilled the dreams of owning a pucca house of over four crore people.

The development push from the BJP-led government at the Centre comes ahead of the assembly polls in Delhi, which is expected to be held in February.

The BJP has been locked in a bitter political confrontation with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in the city since 2013, and is making all-out efforts to end its reign.

Recalling the dark days of the Emergency in the past, Modi said he and many other party workers like him who were part of the underground movement against the Emergency stayed at Ashok Vihar.

He said the central government is handling major projects in Delhi, such as roads, metro systems, hospitals and college campuses. However, he added, the state government has failed to fulfil its responsibilities, especially in areas like the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

The PM said neglecting the Yamuna River has led to a crisis where people are left with dirty water. He emphasised that his goal is to ensure that the benefits of good national schemes reach Delhi.

He said the central government's plans have provided the poor and middle classes with financial benefits and savings. He said the government is also making electricity bills zero and offering opportunities for families to produce electricity.

Modi said with the central government offering Rs 78,000 to help instal solar panels, families are becoming electricity producers through the Pradhanmantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

At the event, the prime minister announced the construction of nearly 3,000 new houses in Delhi. In the coming year, thousands of new houses would be made available for the city's residents, he said.

He said the central government is further accelerating the development of Delhi's infrastructure by speeding up the construction of the Narela sub-city.

About the 1,675 flats inaugurated on Friday, the government said for every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

He also interacted with beneficiaries before inaugurating the flats.

Modi inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.

The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

Modi expressed confidence that 2025 would be a year of immense opportunities for India's development, propelling the nation towards its goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy.

"Today, India stands as a global symbol of political and economic stability," the PM said, adding that the country's image would be further strengthened in the coming year.

The prime minister outlined the vision for 2025, emphasising it as the year for India to become the world's largest manufacturing hub, empower youth for start-ups and entrepreneurship, set new agricultural records, promote women-led development and improve the quality of life for every citizen by focusing on ease of living.

He also inaugurated the GPRA type-II quarters which include 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space.

The project's design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living.

Modi virtually inaugurated the CBSE's integrated office complex at Dwarka built at around Rs 300 crore. It includes offices, an auditorium, an advanced data centre and a comprehensive water management system, among others.

The eco-friendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed according to Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council.

Among other initiatives, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone of three new projects worth over Rs 600 crore in the Delhi University.

It includes an academic block in the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and an academic block in the Western Campus at Dwarka. It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura in Najafgarh, having state-of-the-art facilities for education.

"Every family dreams that their children will receive the best education, and the central government is working towards providing top-tier schools, colleges and universities across the country," he said.