Centre's duty to stop infiltration: CPI (ML) Liberation's Dipankar

Patna, Oct 26 (PTI) Attacking Union minister Giriraj Singh for claiming that infiltration was rampant in the border districts of Bihar, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Saturday said it was the Centre's responsibility to prevent it.

Addressing a press conference after completing a statewide tour, 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra', the Left leader pointed out that the BJP, to which Singh belongs, has been in power at the Centre for a decade and was duty bound to ensure that no infiltration took place.

Bhattacharya was responding to queries about Singh's recently concluded 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' which had remained in the news for several controversial remarks made by the Union minister.

During the yatra in Kishanganj, which is close to the India-Bangladesh border, Singh had said, "If infiltration is not checked, Seemanchal will become another Kashmir." Reacting to this, Bhattacharya said, "Being a Union minister, how can he (Giriraj Singh) say something like this? It is the Centre's duty to check infiltration in the country. All border guarding forces come under the central government." "If infiltration is taking place, then the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is responsible for this. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for the last 10 years, he should blame his own government," Bhattacharya said. PTI PKD ACD