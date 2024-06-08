Centre's educational reforms have propelled India to become 5th largest economy: TN Guv

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jun 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday said the educational reforms taken by the Union Government in the last decade have propelled the country to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Participating in a conference here, he highlighted the importance of the implementation of the Centre's National Education Policy 2020 for making "Viksit Bharat by 2047." In his inaugural address at the two-day seminar on 'Envisioning New Bharat: Educational Reforms and Indigenous Systems", Ravi elaborated how the colonial education policy followed after India achieved independence pulled the country down from sixth to the 11th largest economy in the world by 2014.

The educational reforms in the last decade have propelled the country to becoming the fifth largest economy, with expectations to become the third largest in the next few years, he said.

Ravi emphasised the need to adopt a national perspective in education through proper appreciation of "Bharat" and the "Bharatiya Knowledge System." PTI VIJ VIJ SS