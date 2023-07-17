Centre's expert team reaches Kerala to find permanent solution to boat accidents in Muthalappozhi coastal area

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI) In the wake of the recent death of four fishermen after their boat capsized at Muthalappozhi here and the subsequent political row between the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress in Kerala over the issue, a central government team of experts visited the coastal area to find a solution to prevent such tragic accidents in future.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who accompanied the expert team sent by the Union Fisheries Ministry, also visited the area.

After visually assessing the situation there, he told reporters that the central team of experts has been sent in view of the several boat accidents that have taken place in the area.

He said the experts have studied and researched the problems facing the people of the coastal area and will hear their views and suggestions on how to remedy the situation.

"The expert team will also hear the suggestions of the state government and thereafter, will come up with a permanent solution, including redevelopment of the harbour area," he said.

The Union minister also welcomed the minister-level meeting being held by the state government in connection with the frequent boat accidents at Muthalappozhi.

A political row had erupted in the state last week over a boat accident near Muthalappozhi that claimed four lives, with the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress accusing each other of trying to create tension in the coastal area.

Of the four fishermen on the boat that capsized in the waters of Muthalappozhi -- where a river and a lake meet the Arabian Sea -- on July 10, one of them was found dead hours after the accident and the bodies of the remaining three were recovered by the next evening.

According to Father Eugene Pereira, the Vicar General of the Latin Archdiocese, it was the 10th such accident in the area this year alone. PTI HMP HMP SS