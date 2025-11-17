Centre's failed promises made Delhi unsafe: Mehbooba on Red Fort suicide bombing

New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of failing to deliver on promises of security in Jammu and Kashmir, which she claimed has now spilled over to make even the national capital unsafe.

Speaking at the party's Working Committee Meeting in Srinagar, Mufti linked the recent suicide bombing at Delhi's Red Fort to broader policy failures in the region.

"You told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort," Mufti said, addressing the government's narrative post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"You promised to make J&K safe, but instead of fulfilling that promise, your policies have made Delhi unsafe."

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "...You told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort. You promised to make J&K safe, but instead of fulfilling that promise, your policies have made… pic.twitter.com/lFcqV5uFOR — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks came in the wake of twin blasts that rocked the nation on November 10.

A suicide bombing at Delhi's iconic Red Fort, carried out by a well-educated youth, a doctor, who reportedly strapped RDX to his body, claimed several lives and injured dozens.

Simultaneously, an explosion at Srinagar's Nowgam police station killed nine people and left many wounded.

Mufti condemned both incidents, calling for transparent investigations without targeting innocent civilians.Questioning the government's commitment to nationalism, Mufti remarked,

"I don’t know how many people in the Central Government are true nationalists… If a well-educated youth, a doctor, kills himself and others by strapping RDX to his body, it means there is no safety in the nation."

She further criticised the ruling dispensation for relying on divisive politics, stating, "You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?"

Mufti emphasised the need for dialogue and compassion over revenge, arguing that such approaches are essential to heal the alienation felt in Kashmir since 2019.

"Dialogue is the highest expression of strength in tragedies," she said, urging national leaders to prioritize empathy and democratic resolutions.

She also appealed to Kashmiri youth to focus on building prosperity rather than resorting to violence: "Live for Kashmir, not die for it."

The PDP, which recently saw electoral gains in areas like Budgam, has reiterated its commitment to non-violence amid what Mufti described as a "complete breakdown" in ties between Kashmir and the rest of India.