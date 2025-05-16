Centres for innovation, training to come up in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said a ‘Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training’ has been approved in each of Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts to help the youth upskill.

Tata Technologies will set up the CIIITs, said a release by Pawar’s office. Last month, the IT firm had agreed to create a similar facility in the Beed district.

The youth in the Marathwada area will now have access to world-class training. The industrial sector there will get skilled manpower locally, the release said, adding that CIIITs will help fulfil objectives, including support for startups and entrepreneurship in the region.

Beed, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are part of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

According to Tata Technologies, the company will set up the CIIITs in Nanded and Sambhajinagar at Rs 191 crore each, the release said.

Of this, Rs 162.62 crore (85 per cent) will be borne by the company for each centre. The remaining funds will be shared by the Maharashtra government, said the release.

Once ready, each CIIIT will train 7,000 youth every year, it said.

The company will bear the cost of training for the first three years. Thereafter, the cost will be equally shared by the Tata company and the respective district administration, the release added. PTI MR NR