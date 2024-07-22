Centre's high-level panel on exam reforms co-opts 2 IIT academicians as members

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Centre's high-level panel reviewing the functioning of the National Testing Agency and working on exam reforms has co-opted two IIT Kanpur academicians as members, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

The academicians are Amey Karkare, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and Debapriya Roy, Assistant Professor at Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur.

The Ministry had last month notified a seven-member panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K Radhakrishnan for making recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of NTA.

"The committee has also co-opted two more members -- Amey Karkare, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur and Dr Debapriya Roy, Assistant Professor, IIT Kanpur," Pradhan said in response to a written question in Lok Sabha asked by RSP MP N K Premachandran.

Former All India Institute Of Medical Sciences-Delhi director Randeep Guleria, University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor BJ Rao, professor emeritus in IIT-Madras’ Department of Civil Engineering K Ramamurthy, People Strong co-founder and Karmayogi Bharat board member Pankaj Bansal, IIT-Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal and Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal are other members of the panel.

The committee has also been tasked with examining the existing security protocols related to the setting of the papers and other processes for different examinations and making recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system. PTI GJS RHL