Centre's 'highest level' wants to ensure Pahalgam attack does not derail JK-'s development: Omar

Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) The Centre, "at the highest level", wants to ensure that the Pahalgam terror attack does not derail the process of governance and development in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday.

Adressing a review meeting with top officials at the Civil Secretariat, he acknowledged the adverse impact of recent incidents on the Union Territory's tourism sector.

Touching on the broader national support for Jammu and Kashmir's development, Abdullah shared details of his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the highest level in the government of India wanted to ensure that the Pahalgam attack did not derail the process of governance and development.

"That is our responsibility that we will have to take care of," he said.

The chief minister called for a collective effort to ensure a smooth Amarnath Yatra.

He emphasised that the civil administration had its own responsibilities that "we will have to fulfil at any cost".

On the much-anticipated rail-to-Kashmir project, Abdullah expressed hope that the inauguration -- originally scheduled for April 19 but postponed due to inclement weather -- would happen soon.

"The sooner we inaugurate the bridge and the train, the sooner the rumours will end and the rail benefit us," he said.

The chief minister said the government's efforts in terms of governance, public service delivery and overall improvement in its functioning should become visible in the next six months.

Abdullah said governance must not remain confined to the government offices alone.

His deputy Surinder Kumar Choudhary, ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javed Ahmed Dar and Satish Sharma attended the meeting.

Advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, all administrative secretaries, the Kashmir divisional commissioner, the Kashmir Range inspector general of police and other senior officers also took part.

Abdullah emphasised the need to start development activities, implement budget announcements and ensure efficient governance amid the current challenges.

"After six months, we are back to the Srinagar Civil Secretariat. The environment in which we were hoping the offices would open, expecting normal business, did not happen. It has been seen that if the situation remains conducive and peaceful, it improves the functioning of the government," he said.

"We now need to focus on the things that are under our control and work to ease the difficulties faced by the common people," he added.

He directed the officers to ensure that their efforts during this working season went beyond administrative offices.

"We do not have to restrict our working to the Civil Secretariat, as was the case during the budget session. Now is a good opportunity to see the implementation of projects on the ground," Abdullah said.

He called upon all departments to concentrate on delivery and accountability.

"Let's focus on the deliverables. So that six months from now, when we have to move to Jammu, we can actually sit down with a list of all the positive developments and changes that, in spite of the circumstances, we were able to make," he said.

Referring to the budget passed in March, the chief minister said while opinions might differ, the government's obligation lay in its execution.

"Now it is our duty ... The budget the assembly passed, the budget this government brought to the assembly and got approved, we will implement the budget decisions and review meetings shall be held with departments and agencies concerned," he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to governance, Abdullah said, "What we manage to control are the areas of governance that are directly our responsibility." "The people have put us here to work together to deliver on their expectations," he said.