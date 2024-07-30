Centre's insensitivity reason for frequent train accidents: Congress' Ajoy Kumar

Jamshedpur, Jul 30 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar on Tuesday expressed concern over frequent train accidents in the country, and accused the "insensitive" central government of failing to check the crashes.

The allegation of Kumar, a former state Congress president, came on a day when two persons were killed and 22 others injured after 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

"The Narendra Modi government has become insensitive. That is the reason why train accidents are taking place regularly. Is not there any end to the government's insensitivity," Kumar said.

He referred to the accidents of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail of Tuesday and Kanchanjunga Express in June in which 9 people were killed.

Pulling up the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kumar alleged that he is more busy making reels than discussing the safety of passengers.

Kumar recently claimed that 329 train passengers were killed in ten years of BJP-led government.