Centre's intention to suppress data: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday targeted the Centre over the delay in conducting the census and said that its intention has always been to suppress the data.

He reiterated his party's demand for a caste census.

"The intention of the central government has always been to suppress the data. This government has not consistently presented all the data to the public," Pilot told reporters here.

Whether it is unemployment figures or poverty line figures, they give slogans to promote themselves but the figures of NSSO or the Statistics Department of the central government have not come out yet, Pilot said.

He said that BJP government has deliberately postponed the census by giving the excuse of Covid.

Pilot said, "We want the government not to play the game of figures and reveal the real situation to the public." He said that the census has been deliberately delayed.

He said, "We want caste census. Unless you do targeted budget allocation, policy making will not happen, you will not know which people are getting benefits. If you present budget just by looking at your political convenience then it doesn't benefit. Caste census is very important for targeted intervention." Taking a dig at the BJP government of the state, he said that it only knows how to take votes in the name of cow.

He expressed confidence that the Congress will win in the seven assembly seats of the state where bypolls are to be held. PTI AG KVK KVK