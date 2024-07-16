Centre's Kashmir policy has completely failed: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Following the killing of four soldiers in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged the Kashmir policy of the BJP-led central government has "completely failed".

Four Army personnel, including a captain, died after a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Even today a terrorist attack took place. The Kashmir policy of the central government has completely failed. The BJP was part of the elected government, (it) removed the government and imposed the President's rule, but the situation did not improve.

"Neither were the Kashmiri Pandit brothers resettled, nor did any development take place," Bharadwaj alleged in a post on X in Hindi.