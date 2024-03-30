Centre's negligence towards Odisha will be major election issue: BJD's Pradeep Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Mar 30 (PTI) Senior BJD leader Pradeep Majhi on Saturday claimed that the BJP-led central government neglected Odisha for the past 10 years, which is going to be a “major issue” in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Majhi, the BJD nominee from the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, said Odisha is a state rich in natural resources, but it “does not get proper support from the Centre like other BJP-ruled states”.

“To tackle this situation, the Odisha government has taken several measures and become a self-reliant state.

“Odisha has been neglected by the BJP government for the past 10 years and this will be a major issue in the polls,” he asserted.

Majhi said that the BJD has worked for the development of all sectors, including health, education, road infrastructure, social security and irrigation.

The state government has also undertaken projects for transformation of temples and places of worship, he said.

“Nobody thought that so much development would take place in Odisha in the past two-and-half years. This is the reason I believe that people are eagerly waiting to vote for the BJD again and make Naveen Patnaik the longest-serving chief minister of India,” Majhi added. PTI BBM AAM RBT