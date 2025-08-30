Centre's negligence worsened flood situation, claims Punjab minister Goyal

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) As Punjab reeled under the worst floods in the last 37 years, state water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Saturday sought to blame the Centre for "aggravating" the situation.

Goyal claimed that the timely release of water by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in June could have significantly reduced the devastation.

The minister said that even as lakhs of people in Punjab continue to suffer, the prime minister "has not made a single statement on the crisis, let alone extend any support to the state".

The minister's remarks came as the AAP government in Punjab came in for criticism from opposition parties, including the BJP, in the state over its handling of the flood situation.

Goyal said despite repeated requests, the BBMB "failed" to release adequate water from the dams in June, which could have helped mitigate the impact of floods in Punjab.

Officials said floods have so far affected 1,018 villages in the state.

These include 81 in Pathankot, 52 in Fazilka, 45 in Tarn Taran, 64 in Sri Muktsar Sahib, 22 in Sangrur, 101 in Ferozepur, 107 in Kapurthala, 323 in Gurdaspur, 85 in Hoshiarpur, and 35 in Moga, they said.

The water resources minister also slammed the BJP government in Haryana, saying while the neighbouring state, on one hand sends letters offering help, on the other it has also communicated that "Punjab be left to drown by reducing Haryana's share of water flow during this monsoon from 7,900 cusecs to 6,250 cusecs to protect its canal systems and population, thereby leaving Punjab to its fate".

Addressing the media here, Goyal quoted a letter of Haryana's irrigation department in which it has written that the discharge at Haryana Contact Point (HCP) on August 29 was observed to be 8,894 cusecs against the indent of 7,900 cusecs.

"While Haryana had reduced the indent at HCPs to 7,900 cusecs, the discharge of water has not been reduced yet. Now the demand of water has reduced further due to continuous heavy rainfall in the command and catchment areas. Accordingly, an indent of 6250 cusecs has also been placed by XEN/Regulation/IWRD, PKL dated August 29.

" In view of the flood-like situation and to ensure the safety of our canal systems and the adjacent population, you are requested to direct your concerned officer to reduce the indent in head BML with immediate effect," read the letter.

"That letter is with me. Is this help? They want their population to remain safe and Punjab's people to drown," alleged Goyal.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on August 28 had said his government and people of the state stand with Punjab, where many parts are flood-hit, and offered every kind of assistance to the neighbouring state for those affected by nature's fury.

Punjab and Haryana had been at loggerheads over the distribution of water in May, with the AAP government refusing to share water from the Bhakra dam, saying the neighbouring state has already utilised its share of water.

Meanwhile, Goyal said a private company, "Level 19 Biz Private Limited", which had been engaged in 2024 to assess the structural strength of Madhopur headworks gates in Pathankot, wrongly certified them as capable of withstanding 6.25 lakh cusecs of water.

However, the gates failed to manage even half the certified capacity, leading to their collapse and the tragic death of a department employee.

Goyal said this grave lapse has not only exposed negligence but also worsened the crisis. A strict notice has been served to the company and punitive action is being initiated, he said.

He said due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, coupled with the convergence of water from seasonal rivulets into the regulated discharge from the state's rivers, Punjab is witnessing one of the most devastating floods in its history, far worse than the catastrophic deluge of 1988.

He pointed out that although only 2.15 lakh cusecs of water was released into the Ravi river from Ranjit Sagar dam, the additional flow from 'khuds' and 'nullahs' of adjoining states resulted in massive destruction.

He said the regulated discharge aggravated by the sudden convergence of floodwaters has surpassed all previous records, causing widespread devastation across seven districts of the state.

Comparing the situation, Goyal said in 1988, the Ravi river had carried 11.20 lakh cusecs of water, whereas this year it has reached 14.11 lakh cusecs.

Out of this, around 2.15 lakh cusecs were released from the Ranjit Sagar dam while the remaining flow came from 'khuds', 'nullahs' and catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

"This unprecedented surge directly impacted three districts with waters of the Ravi river, while four other districts suffered heavy losses due to floods from Beas and Sutlej rivers, inflicting massive damage to standing crops, livestock and habitation," he said.

Highlighting the relief and rescue measures, Goyal said the state government has ensured timely evacuation and protection of lives.

Over 11,330 people were rescued and shifted to 87 relief camps where food, shelter and medical care were provided. Nearly 110 persons were airlifted from marooned areas with assistance from NDRF, SDRF and Army teams.

"The foremost priority of the Punjab government was to save every life. From senior district officials to patwaris and volunteers, every arm of the government worked on the ground with the people," he added.

Goyal also extensive evacuation of livestock has been carried out.

Market committee sheds and relief shelters were used to accommodate animals in affected areas of Ferozepur and Fazilka, with large quantities of fodder supplied by the government and voluntary organisations.

"Our government gave special attention to livestock because, unlike humans, they cannot raise a cry for help. We ensured that no animal was left unattended," he said.

Commenting on the opposition criticising the AAP government, Goyal said this is not the time for a blame game but for united action.

He appealed to all political, social and religious leaders to rise above party lines and extend full cooperation in relief operations.

He also underlined the need for the states to be empowered with the authority to assess damages and disburse compensation from the national disaster pool since they are closest to ground realities. PTI CHS RT RT