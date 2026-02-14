Centre's nod for country's first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in Assam historic milestone: CM

Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Centre's approval for the country's first twin-tube underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in the state was a historic milestone.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the construction of the twin-tube underwater road-cum-rail tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh in Assam at a total capital cost of Rs 18,662 crore.

Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving the 33.7 km-long four-lane corridor, including a 15.79 km tunnel under the Brahmaputra river.

''A historic milestone for Assam- Bharat's first twin tube underwater rail cum road tunnel approved! Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji led Union Cabinet for approving the 33.7 km 4-lane corridor from Gohpur to Numaligarh, including a 15.79 km tunnel beneath the mighty Brahmaputra River, at a cost of Rs 18,662 cr," the CM posted on X.

Sarma said that the project, a dream which was sown in 2021, will shorten the distance between Numaligarh and Gohpur from 240 km to 34 km, reduce travel time by 95 per cent from 6 hours to just 20 minutes, enhance freight efficiency and minimise logistics cost.

''This tunnel will be a strategic lifeline for Assam and the entire Northeast, unlocking new avenues for trade, tourism and industrial growth," he said.

It will also be Assam's fourth rail line crossing the mighty Brahmaputra river, which will ease passenger and logistics movement, he said.

''My gratitude also to Adarniya @nitin_gadkari ji for supporting this vision of ours. This project will give more Gati (speed) to our development journey'', Sarma added. PTI DG DG BDC