Centre's nod to forest land diversion for irrigation project in drought-prone Saurashtra

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Union Environment Ministry has recommended diverting 598 hectares of forest land for the Methala Bandhara Irrigation Project in Gujarat's drought-prone Saurashtra region.

The project is slated for construction along the Bagad river in Bhavnagar district.

The environment ministry's forest advisory committee during its meeting on February 28 highlighted the acute water shortage in the region due to low and erratic rainfall, non-perennial rivers and a deep water table with increased groundwater pumping.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the project's primary objective is to recharge aquifers. It will also serve as a salinity control measure to prevent salinity ingress through subsoil, ultimately improving groundwater conditions.

Addressing the need for agricultural expansion, the committee said the project aims to cultivate more land and prevent livestock and human migration.

It said that 6,550 hectares in 10 villages will be affected.

The committee anticipated positive socio-economic impacts, including increased employment and development in the area, ultimately benefiting around 30,000 people.

Out of the total 598.24 hectares, one hectare is designated for dam construction, while the rest will undergo submergence, it said.

The forest area breakdown includes 89 hectares of moderately dense forest, 77 hectares of open forest, one hectare of water and 237 hectares of non-forest land. PTI GVS AS AS