Centre's only goal is to finish AAP: Saurabh Bhardwaj on ED summons to Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The AAP on Monday alleged that the Centre wants to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and finish off the party, after the ED summoned the Delhi chief minister for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Advertisment

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that its clear from the Enforcement Directorate notice to the Delhi CM that the BJP-led central government's "only aim" is to finish the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"For this, they are leaving no stone unturned to frame Kejriwal in fake case, send him to jail and finish the Aam Aadmi Party," Bhardwaj charged.

The ED has summoned Kejriwal for questioning on November 2, official sources said on Monday.

Kejriwal (55) has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to the sources, the agency will record his statement once he deposes before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi. PTI VIT RHL