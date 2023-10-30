Centre's only goal is to finish off AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj on ED summons to Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The AAP on Monday alleged that the Centre wants to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and finish off the party after the ED summoned the Delhi chief minister for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the summons to Kejriwal, saying it was a "victory of truth".

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said it's clear from the Enforcement Directorate notice to the Delhi CM that the BJP-led central government's "only aim" is to finish off the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"For this, they are leaving no stone unturned to frame Kejriwal in a fake case, send him to jail and finish the Aam Aadmi Party," Bharadwaj charged.

The ED has summoned Kejriwal for questioning on November 2, official sources said on Monday.

Kejriwal (55) has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to the sources, the agency will record his statement once he deposes before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi echoed similar views as her cabinet colleague and said the BJP is scared of the AAP.

"BJP is scared of the work being done in Delhi and Punjab (where AAP is in power). They are scared of free electricity, good schools and mohalla clinics. They want to frame AAP leaders in false cases and put them in jail. They want to finish AAP. As part of this conspiracy, ED summoned Arvind Kejriwal on November 2. They want to file a false case against him and arrest him," she alleged.

She also reiterated that they are not scared of going to jail and will continue working for the people.

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the BJP has only one objective -- to use every tactic to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and finish off the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the summons to Kejriwal and the rejection of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the same case has vindicated the saffron party's stand that there was a scam in the excise policy.

"Today, the rejection of Sisodia's bail by the Supreme Court vindicated the BJP's allegations of liquor scam and now the ED summons to Kejriwal is the final step to take this corruption saga to its conclusion with he himself landing in jail," Sachdeva said.

Earlier on the day, the Supreme Court rejected a bail plea of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor policy scam.

The BJP has alleged corruption in the excise policy 2021-22 that was brought by the Kejriwal government saying it will reform the liquor trade and improve consumer experience in the city.

The Kejriwal government scrapped the excise policy in July last year, soon after Delhi LG V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into allegations of irregularities in its formulation and corruption.

The CBI arrested Sisodia, who was minister-in-charge of the Excise Department, on February 26 this year.

The ED registered a separate money laundering case in the matter in October last year. PTI VIT SLB RHL