Centre's order on Foreigners' Act 'farcical', 'election gimmick': Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over its recent order allowing members of minority communities from neighbouring countries to stay in India without passports or travel documents, terming it a "farce" aimed at misleading the public ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking in the state assembly during a discussion on a government resolution condemning alleged atrocities on Bengali migrants, Banerjee said the new rule was nothing but an "election gimmick" that would not succeed this time.

"This is nothing but an election gimmick, but it will not work this time," Banerjee said, alleging that the BJP was using such tactics to polarise voters before the elections.

"There has been no discussion in Parliament on this new rule. How can the BJP decide such matters unilaterally?" she asked.

Referring to the implications of the Centre's order, Banerjee questioned whether those allowed to stay without documents would also be granted voting rights.

"They are saying they will allow those who came without documents to stay. So will they be allowed to vote in elections? Will they get Aadhar and ration cards?" she asked.

The chief minister reiterated her opposition to what she described as the Centre's unilateral and arbitrary decision-making on sensitive matters like immigration and citizenship, especially in the absence of any parliamentary debate.

Members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- who came to India till December 31, 2024, to escape religious persecution will be allowed to stay in the country without passports or other travel documents, according to the Union Home Ministry.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which came into force last year, members of these persecuted minorities who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

The significant order, issued under the just-implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, will come as a relief to a large number of people, especially Hindus from Pakistan, who crossed over to India after 2014 and were worried about their fate. PTI PNT ACD