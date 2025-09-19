Centre's order on uranium mining exemption triggers concern among tribals in Meghalaya

Shillong, Sep 19 (PTI) The Centre's recent Office Memorandum (OM) exempting uranium mining from mandatory public consultations has raised eyebrows in uranium-rich Meghalaya, where past attempts to extract the mineral have repeatedly run into local resistance.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on September 8 issued the OM, which excludes mining of atomic minerals, including uranium, as well as critical and strategic minerals under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act from public hearings.

Meghalaya is home to one of the country's largest uranium reserves, particularly in Domiasiat, Wahkaji and adjoining areas of West Khasi Hills district.

The National People's Youth Front (NPYF) on Friday urged Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member Shemborlang Rynjah to invoke provisions of the Sixth Schedule to safeguard tribal rights.

NPYF working president Bajop Pyngrope said the CEM assured them the matter would be examined and taken up with Council officials.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) also voiced concern, accusing the Centre of making fresh attempts to mine uranium in the state.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said earlier efforts by the Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) had failed due to stiff opposition from local communities.

The Khasi Students' Union (KSU), which has been at the forefront of anti-uranium protests for decades, reiterated its opposition to any move to open mines in the state.

KSU President Lambok Marngar said the exemption of public consultations was an assault on the rights of indigenous people and warned of intensified resistance if fresh attempts were made.

Successive proposals to tap uraneum deposits have been stalled for over two decades amid health, environmental and rights-related concerns. PTI JOP NN