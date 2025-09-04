Centre’s order under Foreigners Act ‘farcical’, BJP sold India’s dignity, claims Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday tore into the BJP-led Centre, calling its recent order under the Foreigners Act a “farce” and an “election gimmick”, while also alleging that the Centre has “sold the dignity” of the country by “falling at the feet” of foreign powers.

Speaking in the state assembly during a discussion on a government resolution condemning attacks on Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, Banerjee accused the Centre of compromising India’s sovereignty on the global stage while attempting to polarise voters at home with “false promises” on citizenship and immigration.

“At times, the Centre is begging before China, and at times before the US. Now they are falling at the feet of Russia and Israel. By doing this, they have sold the dignity of India,” she said, triggering uproar among BJP MLAs who sought to drown out her speech with slogans.

Banerjee, however, persisted with her address, accusing the saffron party of pursuing a “dictatorial and anti-Bengali” agenda aimed at turning the state into its political colony.

Training her guns on the Centre’s recent notification under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which permits minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India before December 31, 2024, to stay without valid travel documents, Banerjee said the move was riddled with ambiguities.

“Nowhere in the law is citizenship mentioned. Will those allowed to stay also get ration cards, Aadhaar, and voting rights? Will you put their names in the voter list? What a shame,” she said.

Drawing a contrast with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which had a cut-off of 2014, Banerjee said the Centre was once again misleading people.

“You are making false promises again, just like in 2019 and 2024. In reality, how many people got citizenship? Did they give citizenship to anyone?” the Trinamool Congress supremo asked.

Banerjee further criticised the Centre for bypassing parliamentary scrutiny.

“There has been no discussion, no debate, not even a Standing or Select Committee’s involvement. How can the BJP decide such important matters unilaterally?” she questioned.

As BJP legislators threw paper and attempted to disrupt her address, the CM charged them with being afraid of the truth.

“This is unparliamentary, undemocratic, and illegal. They are scared that their masks will come off if people hear what I have to say. Vote chor, gaddi chor! They are the biggest thieves and torturers of Bengalis,” she said.

As BJP MLAs shouted “Mamata chor,” Banerjee countered by raising slogans inside the House, “Modi is the biggest thief. Modi thief, Amit Shah thief, BJP thief." She alleged, “BJP is a vote chor, they have stolen people’s mandate to win elections." Banerjee invoked Bengal’s contribution to the freedom struggle, citing the Andaman Cellular Jail where a large number of inmates had been from Bengal.

“Where were they during the independence movement? Their predecessors were engaged in ‘dalali’ for the British. Today, they brand Bengali as a foreign language. Shame on them,” she thundered.

“Even if my throat is cut, I will speak in Bengali. Bengali is the second-most spoken language in Asia and fifth in the world. To disrespect it is not just anti-Bengali but anti-national,” she said.

Referring to recent comments by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya that “there is no language called Bengali,” Banerjee said the remark exposed the party’s contempt for regional identity.

“They are trying to defame Bengali, but no one will tolerate it. The people of Bengal will give them a fitting reply democratically,” she said.

Lacing her address with sharp barbs, Banerjee branded the BJP as a party of “turncoats and thieves".

“One, two, three, four… BJP shob theke boro chor (BJP is the biggest thief)! You insult Bengal, its people, its language, and then expect votes? You misuse money, muscle power and central agencies like the CBI, ED and ECI to win elections. But the people of Bengal will not forgive you,” she said.

The chief minister also linked the Centre’s order to alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking and tribal communities.

“You are saying that those who came till 2024, barring Muslims, will not face any trouble. Then why did you arrest a Rajbanshi in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar? Why torture Matuas in Mumbai and our tribal brothers and sisters elsewhere?” she asked.

Banerjee accused the BJP of betraying Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, saying, “They are Nathuram Godse’s party. The nation will never forgive the killers of Gandhiji. BJP hatao, desh bachao!" Claiming credit for the GST Council’s recent decision to slash tax rates on several essentials, including health and life insurance, Banerjee said, “I had demanded that insurance be exempted from GST. They were forced to do it. It was our protest that led to this change." Concluding her fiery speech, the TMC supremo vowed to resist what she called attempts to undermine democracy and Bengal’s identity.

“We will not allow anyone to snatch away citizens’ rights. Bengal gave India the national anthem and the national song. We will not allow this legacy to be erased. Remember, we are citizens because of our freedom fighters, not at your mercy,” she said. PTI PNT NN