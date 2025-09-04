Centre’s order under Foreigners Act ‘farcical’, ‘election gimmick’, says Mamata; slams BJP on CAA

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Centre over its recent order under the Foreigners Act, terming it a "farce" and a "gimmick" aimed at misleading voters ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly during a discussion on a government resolution condemning alleged atrocities on Bengali migrants, Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of using sensitive issues like citizenship and immigration to polarise voters.

“This is nothing but an election gimmick, but it will not work this time,” Banerjee said.

"Those who are screaming about CAA, what did they actually do? Did they give citizenship to anyone? These are all tactics keeping the 2026 polls in mind," she said.

The Centre’s recent order, issued under the newly implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, allows members of minority communities—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians—from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, to stay in the country without valid travel documents, if they fled religious persecution.

Drawing a contrast with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), which covers those who arrived on or before December 31, 2014, Banerjee questioned the ambiguity of the Centre’s new directive.

"Nowhere in the law is citizenship mentioned. Will those allowed to stay also get ration cards, Aadhaar, and voting rights? Will you put their names in the voter list? What a shame," she said.

"You are making false promises again, just like in 2019 and 2024. In reality, how many people got citizenship?” the chief minister said.

Banerjee further questioned the absence of parliamentary procedure and oversight in the announcement of such a significant policy decision.

“There has been no discussion, no debate, not even a Standing or Select Committee’s involvement. How can the BJP decide such important matters unilaterally?” she asked.

Alleging targeted action against Bengali-speaking and tribal communities, Banerjee said, “You are saying that those who came till 2024—barring Muslims—will not face any trouble. But why did you arrest a Rajbanshi in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar? Why torture Matuas in Mumbai and our tribal brothers and sisters elsewhere?" She accused the BJP of planning the timing of the order to coincide with upcoming political events.

“But people can see through the lies and deception. No one will vote for you,” the TMC supremo claimed.

Reiterating her government’s stance, Banerjee said, “We will not allow anyone to snatch away citizens' rights. We follow the ideals of Ramakrishna (Paramhansa), Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose), and Rabindranath (Tagore). They showed us the path, and we will not deviate from it." In a separate issue raised during her speech, the chief minister took credit for the recent GST Council decision to slash tax rates on several essential and commonly used items, including personal health and life insurance, hair oil, cornflakes, and televisions.

“I had demanded that insurance be exempted from GST. They were forced to do it. It was our protest that led to this change,” she said.

“You imposed anti-people decisions, increased the tax burden, and then entered into understandings with 3–4 countries. But we stood our ground,” Banerjee said.

She also alleged financial discrimination by the Centre against West Bengal. PTI PNT NN