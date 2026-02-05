Centre’s policies to have adverse impact on farmers, labourers: Soren

Ranchi, Feb 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday claimed that the steps and policies being initiated by the Centre would have an adverse impact on farmers, labourers and small and medium-scale industries.

Criticising the Union Budget, Soren said it would lead the nation to “starvation”.

“The steps and policies being pursued by the Centre, both domestically and globally, will have an adverse impact on the farmers, labourers, tribals, Dalits and small and medium-scale industries of the country. But one cannot raise a question to them,” he told reporters after the cabinet meeting here.

The chief minister said the agriculture sector has now been opened for the foreign markets.

“Now, agricultural machinery and grains coming from abroad will be sold in the Indian market. Will our farmers be able to compete with them?” Soren asked.

He said the impact of the decision will be visible soon in the country.

Soren said, “How much money from the budget will actually be spent on the country’s development? A starvation-like situation will appear in the nation.” On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of not being allowed to speak in Parliament, Soren said, “This is not new.” He said the current government neither follows the Constitution nor Parliamentary rules.” Meanwhile, the outcome of the cabinet meeting was withheld due to the model code of conduct, which has been in effect since January 27 for civic polls across 48 urban local bodies in the state, an official said.

The elections will be held on February 23. PTI SAN NN