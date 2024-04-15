Centre’s priority is to bring peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board: Shah

Imphal, Apr 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP-led central government’s priority is to establish peace in the ethnic strife affected Manipur.

Advertisment

This Lok Sabha election is between forces trying to break Manipur and those keeping it united, Shah said at a public meeting in Imphal.

The senior BJP leader claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography.

“Establishment of peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board and without breaking the state is the priority of the Narendra Modi government," Shah said.

Advertisment

At least 219 people were killed after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The destiny of the country will change when that of the northeast and Manipur will change, he added.

Shah appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidates in the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies. PTI COR NN