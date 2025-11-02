Centre's restructuring of PU senate, syndicate 'unconstitutional': Mann

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday slammed the Central government for restructuring the Panjab University's governing bodies through a notification, calling the move "unconstitutional" and "dictatorial".

He said the state government will approach the courts in the matter.

The Centre has, through a notification dated October 28, restructured the Senate and the Syndicate of Panjab University by amending the Panjab University Act, 1947.

In a video message, Mann said, "The BJP-led Centre has issued a 'Nader Shahi farman' (decree of Emperor Nader Shah), which is totally against Punjab and its rights. The notification to dissolve the Panjab University's Senate is totally unconstitutional." The chief minister said the Centre does not have power to amend the Panjab University Act, 1947 through a notification. The amendment must be done either by the Vidhan Sabha or Parliament, and in this case none of it happened, he said.

Mann said earlier too, the BJP has made similar attempts to take control of the university.

He recalled that around two years ago, he opposed a proposal to affiliate Haryana colleges with Panjab University, citing that the Chandigarh-based varsity has always been connected to Punjab's heritage and legacy.

"Haryana's demand was that Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Ambala colleges be affiliated to Panjab University. I flatly refused. Through affiliation of these colleges, they wanted their senate members to gain entry into the Panjab University's senate," he said.

"But now, they found another way. On Punjab's Formation Day, the BJP presented a gift to Punjabis," he said.

Mann said the notification showed "the BJP's anti-Punjab face".

"I have been saying that they are anti-Punjab. They don't skip a single chance to take action against the state. They harbour a hatred towards Punjab in their hearts," Mann alleged.

Mann recalled that the Panjab University, which was originally established in Lahore in 1882, later shifted to Hoshiarpur and then to Chandigarh, the current capital of Punjab.

He asserted that the varsity is Punjab's legacy, its heritage, and the state government will do whatever it takes to protect it.

"If we have to move the high court or Supreme Court, we will do that. We are consulting legal experts. We will raise voice against this injustice. We will not let go of Punjab's rights," he said.

The chief minister said that recently, the state government released funds to set up a girls' hostel in the university. "It is the Punjab government when it comes to funds. But they (the Centre) are saying charges should be paid to them for running its affairs. How is this possible?" he asked.

Leaders from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have also hit out at the Central government over the move.